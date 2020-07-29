Editor's Note: "We Are... Trying Our Best" is a satirical podcast about topics in the news at Penn State hosted by James Langan and Braden Dyreson.

In this episode of "We Are...Trying Our Best" James and Braden discusse the changes and additions they'd want to see with the Penn State Go app.

Additionally, they talk about what working on-campus might look like this upcoming semester. The unforeseeable future might include residential assistants replacing James Franklin's assistant coaches.

