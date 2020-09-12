Collegian Football Podcast 1080x1920
In this episode of the Collegian Football Podcast, co-hosts Ben Ferree and Evan Patrick continue their rewatch series with the 2018 meeting between the Nittany Lions and Indiana.

The 33-28 victory for Penn State came after the Nittany Lions dropped two straight games. The game featured a number of crucial special teams plays, and, ultimately, Trace McSorley did enough to give Penn State the victory.

The pair then conclude the episode by discussing the importance of this game in the 2018 season and what we will miss from not seeing these two teams square off in 2020.

Evan Patrick is a football and basketball reporter at The Daily Collegian. He is a senior majoring in digital and print journalism with minors in business and labor employment relations.