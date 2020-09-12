In this episode of the Collegian Football Podcast, co-hosts Ben Ferree and Evan Patrick continue their rewatch series with the 2018 meeting between the Nittany Lions and Indiana.

The 33-28 victory for Penn State came after the Nittany Lions dropped two straight games. The game featured a number of crucial special teams plays, and, ultimately, Trace McSorley did enough to give Penn State the victory.

The pair then conclude the episode by discussing the importance of this game in the 2018 season and what we will miss from not seeing these two teams square off in 2020.

MORE FOOTBALL PODCASTS