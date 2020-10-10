In the latest episode of the Collegian Football Podcast, co-hosts Ben Ferree and Evan Patrick preview the Nittany Lion offense ahead of the 2020 season.

The pair looks at each position group's strengths and weaknesses as Penn State looks to return to the Big Ten Championship game.

The pair also discusses new offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca and what he could bring to the Penn State program in his first season.

