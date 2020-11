On this week’s episode of We Are...Trying Our Best, co-hosts James Langan and Braden Dyreson welcome Collegian sports editor Jake Aferiat to talk about politics in a way only they could.

Aferiat is a senior majoring in political science and digital and print journalism. He hopes to one day run for Congress.

From serious to nonsensical, this episode features hot takes and high stakes. Listen as the trio tries not to offend anyone!

