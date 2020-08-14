Collegian News Podcast 1920x1080
Graphic by Kaleigh Quinnan

Host Ashley Hayford sits down with Daily Collegian reporter Megan Swift to talk through the hardships students face being moved from Eastview Terrace. From parking passes to extra furniture, what will Swift’s and hundreds of other students’ living situations look like this fall?

