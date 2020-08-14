Host Ashley Hayford sits down with Daily Collegian reporter Megan Swift to talk through the hardships students face being moved from Eastview Terrace. From parking passes to extra furniture, what will Swift’s and hundreds of other students’ living situations look like this fall?
PODCAST: Collegian News Podcast, Episode 4: What is it like to be moved from Eastview Terrace?
Ashley Hayford
Ashley Hayford is the news editor of The Daily Collegian. She is a junior majoring in digital and print journalism with minors in political science and communication arts and sciences.
