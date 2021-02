In the latest episode of the Collegian Football Podcast, our co-hosts Ben Ferree and Evan Patrick recapped Mike Yurcich’s first press conference as Penn State's offensive coordinator.

The hosts also discussed whether they believe the Nittany Lions should look to bring in a quarterback through the transfer portal.

Former backup quarterback Will Levis announced his intention to transfer, leaving the team with only three quarterbacks left on the roster for the 2021 season.