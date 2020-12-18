Penn State Football vs MSU, Clifford (14) and Washington (3)
Quarterback Sean Clifford (14) congratulates wide receiver Parker Washington (3) on scoring a touchdown during Penn State football’s game against Michigan State on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020 in Beaver Stadium. Penn State won 39-24.

 Lily LaRegina

In the latest episode of the Collegian Football Podcast, our co-hosts Ben Ferree and Evan Patrick preview and discuss Penn State football's "Champions Week" game against Illinois.

The Nittany Lions come into the game on a three-game win streak after defeating Michigan State last week.

Illinois enters the contest with a 2-5 record after dropping two games in a row.

The pair then conclude the episode discussing Penn State's 2021 recruiting class.

