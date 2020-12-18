In the latest episode of the Collegian Football Podcast, our co-hosts Ben Ferree and Evan Patrick preview and discuss Penn State football's "Champions Week" game against Illinois.
The Nittany Lions come into the game on a three-game win streak after defeating Michigan State last week.
Illinois enters the contest with a 2-5 record after dropping two games in a row.
The pair then conclude the episode discussing Penn State's 2021 recruiting class.
