In the latest episode of the Collegian Football Podcast, co-hosts Ben Ferree and Evan Patrick preview and discuss Penn State's trip to Lincoln to take on Nebraska.

The pair opens the episode by discussing the news that Journey Brown has been forced to medically retire from football and the impact it has on the Nittany Lion program.

The pair then shifted toward this week's matchup and the areas in which Penn State needs to improve in order to pick up its first win of the 2020 campaign.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE