Cornerback Tariq Castro-Fields (5) celebrates an interception with safeties Jaquan Brisker (7), Lamont Wade (38) and Jonathan Sutherland (26) as well as linebacker Cam Brown(6) during the game against Michigan at Beaver Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. Penn State defeated Michigan 28-21.

In the latest episode of the Collegian Football Podcast, co-hosts Ben Ferree and Evan Patrick preview the Nittany Lion defense ahead of the 2020 season.

The pair looks at each position group and its strengths and weaknesses as Penn State looks to return to the Big Ten Championship game this fall.

The two discuss the loss of Micah Parsons as well as which other players are expected to take on bigger roles this season for Brent Pry's group.

