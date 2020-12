In the latest episode of the Collegian Football Podcast, co-hosts Ben Ferree and Evan Patrick preview and discuss Penn State's trip to New Jersey to take on Rutgers.

The Nittany Lions are coming off their first win of the season and will look to continue their momentum and get out of the basement of the Big Ten.

Rutgers is entering the game 2-4 following a close win against Purdue and are looking to defeat Penn State for the first time since 1988.