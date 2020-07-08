Editor's Note: "We Are... Trying Our Best" is a satirical podcast about topics in the news at Penn State hosted by James Langan and Braden Dyreson.

Penn State Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Sandy Barbour announced that if any fans are allowed in Beaver Stadium for football games this fall, it is likely that only season ticket holders will be allowed in.

In this week's episode, James and Braden discuss how to watch a Penn State football game next semester. They might not have the greatest ideas, but they try their best.

