"We Are... Trying Our Best" is a weekly Daily Collegian podcast hosted by James Langan and Braden Dyreson.

They try their best to have a humorous conversation about the news and current events.

James and Braden discuss national, Penn State, State College or even weird stuff they find on the internet. "We Are... Trying Our Best" may not be the best podcast out there, but at least they're trying.

In the first episode, they'll be talking about summer activities after quarantine.