In the latest episode of the Collegian Football Podcast, co-hosts Ben Ferree and Evan Patrick are joined by Griffin Gonzalez, who covers Indiana football for the Hoosier Network.

The trio previews Penn State's trip to Bloomington on Saturday, including players to watch and what the Hoosiers will have to do to pull off the upset.

