In the latest episode of the Collegian Football podcast, co-hosts Ben Ferree and Evan Patrick are joined by the Washington Times' Andy Kostka to preview Penn State football's matchup against Maryland.
The Nittany Lions are looking for their first of the young season, while the Terps are looking to build off their overtime victory against Minnesota last week.
