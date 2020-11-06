Penn State Football vs. Ohio State, Jahan Dotson (5)
Buy Now

Penn State wide receiver Jahan Dotson (5) celebrates after scoring during the game between the Nittany Lions and the Ohio State Buckeyes at Beaver Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020 in University Park, Pa.

 Noah Riffe

In the latest episode of the Collegian Football podcast, co-hosts Ben Ferree and Evan Patrick are joined by the Washington Times' Andy Kostka to preview Penn State football's matchup against Maryland.

The Nittany Lions are looking for their first of the young season, while the Terps are looking to build off their overtime victory against Minnesota last week.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags