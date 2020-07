Editor's Note: "We Are... Trying Our Best" is a satirical podcast about topics in the news at Penn State hosted by James Langan and Braden Dyreson.

In this week's episode James and Braden talk to former Collegian reporter Connor Donlon.

Connor, James, and Braden discuss returning to campus, lemons, and Kanye West's presidential bid. They might not have a good conversation but they try their best.

