In this week's episode of We Are...Trying Our Best, co-host James and Braden talk to their former Collegian news assistant editor Lauren Fox. Fox remained in State College to work at AccuWeather after graduating in fall 2019. The hosts ask her questions about her job, being a Penn State alum and living in State College. James and Braden aren't great interviewers but they try their best.
PODCAST: We Are… Trying Our Best, Episode 10: A talk with former Collegian news assistant editor Lauren Fox
James Langan
James Langan is a reporter at The Daily Collegian. He is a sophomore from Staten Island, New York majoring in broadcast journalism.
Braden Dyreson
Braden Dyreson is a news reporter and podcaster for The Daily Collegian. He is a sophomore majoring in philosophy
