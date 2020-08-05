We Are... Trying Our Best Graphic
Buy Now
Graphic by Jessica Cook

In this week's episode of We Are...Trying Our Best, co-host James and Braden talk to their former Collegian news assistant editor Lauren Fox. Fox remained in State College to work at AccuWeather after graduating in fall 2019. The hosts ask her questions about her job, being a Penn State alum and living in State College. James and Braden aren't great interviewers but they try their best.

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags