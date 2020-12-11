In the latest episode of the Collegian Football Podcast, co-hosts Ben Ferree and Evan Patrick discuss the battle for the Land Grant Trophy between Penn State and Michigan State.

The pair open the episode by talking about Penn State's win over Rutgers last week before discussing the latest news in the Big Ten regarding Week 9 games and Ohio State being deemed eligible for the Big Ten Championship game.

The two then finish the episode by discussing the Spartans and what the Nittany Lions should expect Saturday afternoon.

