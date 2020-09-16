In the latest episode of the Collegian Football Podcast, co-hosts Ben Ferree and Evan Patrick are joined by former Penn State and NFL defensive lineman Brandon Noble.

The episode opens by discussing the latest news surrounding the Big Ten’s decision to not play football this fall and how Noble is handling the coronavirus pandemic as a high school football coach.

Then, Noble discusses the Bright Spot Cafe and the work he has done with the community to donate meals to essential workers throughout the coronavirus pandemic.