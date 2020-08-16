Editor's Note: "We Are... Trying Our Best" is a satirical podcast about topics in the news at Penn State hosted by James Langan and Braden Dyreson.

In this episode of "We Are... Trying Our Best,” co-hosts James Langan and Braden Dyreson talk to former Collegian reporter Michael Sneff.

After graduating in spring 2020, Sneff started searching for a job. After months of job interviews and rejections, Sneff successfully landed a job at Fox 46 News in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The conversation continues with Sneff recollecting his time at Penn State and getting food poisoning at THON.

