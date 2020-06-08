Collegian News Podcast Graphic
Buy Now

In the first ever episode of the Daily Collegian's weekly news podcast, co-hosts Lilly Riddle and Ashley Hayford discuss the difficulties recent Penn State graduates are facing as they enter one of the worst job markets since the Great Depression. Internships and entry-level jobs have been canceled, the unemployment rate is the highest it has been in decades, and some international students even risk having to leave the country if they don't find work in the U.S. within three months. We talked to assistant teaching professor of economics James Tierney and class of 2020 graduate Raghav Bansal about the uncertainties that lie ahead, and what students can do to prepare for them.

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags