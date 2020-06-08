In the first ever episode of the Daily Collegian's weekly news podcast, co-hosts Lilly Riddle and Ashley Hayford discuss the difficulties recent Penn State graduates are facing as they enter one of the worst job markets since the Great Depression. Internships and entry-level jobs have been canceled, the unemployment rate is the highest it has been in decades, and some international students even risk having to leave the country if they don't find work in the U.S. within three months. We talked to assistant teaching professor of economics James Tierney and class of 2020 graduate Raghav Bansal about the uncertainties that lie ahead, and what students can do to prepare for them.
PODCAST: Collegian News Podcast Episode 1: The economics of graduating into a pandemic
Latest Tweets
Latest Daily Collegian
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Pick up! Take out!
Order from local restaurants here.
We can list the ordering and take out for your restaurant here.
Click here to send us your information.
McLanahan’s
Penn State Room: (814) 238-2252
College Ave. store open 9:00am until 6:00pm daily
Groceries, Health and Beauty, Apparel +Take out Deli Made to Order
Downtown Market: (814) 861-3530
Allen Street is open 8:00am until 8:00pm Mon. Though Sat. & 9:00am until 4:00pm on Sundays
Groceries, Health and Beauty + Take out Deli, Beer and Wine
Grocery Delivery available 8:00am until 8:00pm
- PODCAST: Collegian News Podcast Episode 1: The economics of graduating into a pandemic
- PODCAST: We Are... Trying Our Best, Episode 1: Fun summer activities after quarantine
- PODCAST: Rewatching the 2006 Orange Bowl and the battle between Joe Paterno and Bobby Bowden
- PODCAST: 'A different era' | Remembering Penn State's 2009 Rose Bowl loss to USC
Featured Photo
A protester hold a sign at a Black Lives Matter protest in honor of George Floyd at the Allen Street Gates Sunday, May 31, 2020. Protests took place nationwide after Floyd was killed by a police officer on May 25 in Minneapolis.