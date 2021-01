In the latest episode of the Collegian Football Podcast, our co-hosts Ben Ferree and Evan Patrick talk about where Penn State football needs to improve for the 2021 season.

The Nittany Lions finished their 2020 season with four straight wins after a disappointing 0-5 start.

The pair discusses the impact of recent transfers, returning players and a new offensive coordinator. They also highlight the biggest question marks surrounding the team heading into the 2021 season.