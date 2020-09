In this week’s episode of The Daily Collegian’s “Friendly Neighborhood Podcast”, co-hosts Jared Smith and Alexis Yoder share fun activities to do in and around State College.

Some of the suggested activities include hiking up Mt. Nittany and going to play miniature golf.

Smith and Yoder finish the episode with a game of ‘would you rather’ relating to the recent announcement of the return of Big Ten football.

