The “It’s Not That Deep” duo (and their unsolicited advice) is back in the HUB-Robeson Center.

This week, co-hosts Olivia Estright and Phoebe Cykosky ask the Penn State population about their plans for Valentine’s Day. They also encourage passing students to share dating pitches to the world.

From the four people who are brave enough to talk to the “It’s Not That Deep” crew, it’s clear that love is in the air.

