An exclusive interview with women's hockey forward Tessa Janecke | Voices of the Valley

In the latest episode of “Voices of the Valley,” co-hosts Joel Haas and Andrew Buckman bring on the biggest and most important guest yet, Penn State women’s hockey star Tessa Janecke, to discuss her team’s outlook ahead of the conference tournament.

The podcast duo also asks Janecke about her pregame rituals, questions her knowledge of who the current Nittany Lion mascot is and suggests a 2-on-1 matchup of hockey against the star forward.

Haas and Buckman close out the podcast with weekly superlatives.

