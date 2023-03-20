An exclusive interview with Bezos BBQ | Do You Make Music?

The Daily Collegian is here with a new addition to the Collegian Podcast Network. With a focus on local bands, “Do You Make Music?” host Ayden Herold interviews these musicians to hear more about their inspiration and experience in the State College scene.

In this first edition of the podcast, Ayden takes time to speak with Bezos BBQ, a punk rock band based in State College.

Herold takes time to ask how the band came to be, how each musician got involved with music and what inspires them to create their own work.

