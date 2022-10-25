A sit-down interview with road-tripping, college football enthusiast Ben Chase | The 1-0 Podcast

In a special edition of “The 1-0 Podcast,” co-hosts Seth Engle and Max Ralph sit down with college football enthusiast Ben Chase.
Chase is currently on a quest to road trip to 70 college football games this season. His most recent destination was in Happy Valley for the annual White Out.
Chase added more on how he got into this adventure and his experiences in each game he’s attended so far this season.
WATCH MORE
Penn State has a big week coming up with the 2022 White Out against the Minnesota Golden Gop…