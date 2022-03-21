 Skip to main content
A sit-down interview with Penn State senior Jackson Fung | Collegian Girls Podcast

In this week’s episode of the Collegian Girls Podcast, hosts Imani Williams and Violet Zung invite Penn State senior Jackson Fung to discuss his student experience over the past four years.

Fung discusses his experience at University Park being a 2+2 student and an architecture engineering major, as well as his extracurricular involvements. Fung describes finding a balance between extracurriculars and a heavier workload, and how it has helped him grow as a student.

He also adds how his involvement in greek life has benefited his academic career, character and cultural awareness.

