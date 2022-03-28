A sit-down interview with Penn State senior Anzar Anwar | Collegian Girls Podcast

In the fifth installment of the Collegian Girls Podcast, hosts Imani Williams and Violet Zung have another sit-down interview with a Penn State senior, this week’s guest being Anzar Anwar.

Anwar discusses how he finds a balance between his internship, schoolwork and job. He describes how he manages time with his busy schedule and what a day-in-the-life looks like for him.

He also provides insight into his interview process for his internship, as well as why he chose his current internship position and what professional experience it has provided him while he’s still in school.

