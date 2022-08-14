 Skip to main content
A sit-down interview with former Penn State linebacker Brandon Bell | The 1-0 Podcast

From adjustments in eligibility rules to coaching staffs, plenty of changes have taken place in Penn State football since former linebacker Brandon Bell took the field.

Co-hosts Seth Engle and Max Ralph sit down in an exclusive interview with Bell to talk in more detail about recent recruits and the potential of current linebackers for the Nittany Lions.

Bell also comments on his own personal experiences visiting the team in recent years, as well as his record predictions for the team this year.

