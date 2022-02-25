 Skip to main content
A sit-down interview with former Penn State defensive lineman Chima Okoli | Collegian Football Staff

Name, image and likeness laws have changed and evolved drastically over the last year. Some schools are paying annual incomes to players, and other schools have entire staffs directed toward helping their athletes succeed.

Former Penn State offensive lineman Chima Okoli got a law degree after his playing career and has since been fighting on the frontlines of NIL. In an exclusive interview with the Collegian's Max Ralph and Seth Engle, Okoli discussed just what NIL is and where the ever-shifting landscape is headed.

