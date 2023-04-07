 Skip to main content
A deep dive interview with women’s lacrosse midfielder Kristin O’Neill | Voices of the Valley

Another athlete joins “Voices of the Valley” co-hosts Andrew Buckman and Joel Haas. Women’s lacrosse midfielder Kristin O’Neill hops on to discuss her performance with her team so far this season.

The Maryland native just had a career-high scoring game against Bucknell, and her team is set to play at Michigan on Saturday.

Buckman and Haas talk more to O’Neill on where the team’s successes can be attributed to this year, as well as why O’Neill decided to come to Penn State.

