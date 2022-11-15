Jalen Pickett made Penn State history during Penn State’s win over the Butler Bulldogs on Monday, becoming just the second player in Penn State men’s basketball history to record a triple-double. Despite this historic night, Micah Shrewsberry views this as the standard for Pickett.

Thad Matta, head coach of the Butler Bulldogs, also had admiring words for Pickett, referencing how difficult it was for his team to plan for Pickett coming into the matchup.

Pickett himself was more pleased with the win and attributed his big game to his teammates and their skills to open up shooting opportunities for him.

WATCH MORE