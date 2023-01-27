In the first episode of The Daily Collegian’s new sports podcast, “Voices of the Valley,” co-hosts Joel Haas and Andrew Buckman bring on Penn State wrestling reporter Zach Allen ahead of the Nittany Lions’ matchup with No. 2 Iowa in the Bryce Jordan Center.

The co-hosts first dive into headlines from around Penn State Athletics before asking Allen about everything from Nick Lee vs. Gary Steen to how he’d react if Max Dean put him in his signature bow and arrow.

The two end the podcast by giving superlatives, including best team, player and play of the week throughout Penn State Athletics.

WATCH MORE