Before coming to Penn State earlier this year, assistant teaching professor Mila Sanina spent 15 years as a professional journalist.

Sanina was born in the Soviet Union, raised in Kazakhstan and came to the United States for the first time as an exchange student in 2005.

Since then, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several news outlets, most recently serving as the executive director of PublicSource.org.

Sanina’s real-world experience in newsrooms across the world has translated to her work in the classroom, teaching Penn State students about news media ethics and advanced multimedia production.

WATCH MORE

Local residents support local businesses at the Downtown State College Farmers Market Visitors and residents of State College alike attend and purchase products from vendors in t…