In Episode 2 of “Voices of the Valley,” co-hosts Joel Haas and Andrew Buckman welcome on Daily Collegian men’s hockey reporter Joe Tuman ahead of the blue and white’s road matchup with No. 7 Ohio State.

The co-hosts ask Tuman what’s gone wrong in a slump of sorts for the unit, including Michigan’s recent sweep of Guy Gadowsky and company in Ann Arbor. Tuman is also questioned about his skating abilities and who he thinks would make the best brawler on the men’s hockey team.

To end the podcast, the hosting duo gives out team and player of the week from across Penn State Athletics.

