Penn State Centre Stage presents Mary Zimmerman’s “Metamorphoses” from Oct. 4–15 at the Pavilion Theatre.

The play combines mythical storytelling with unique set design. The plot revolves around reimagined stories of Midas, Orpheus and Aphrodite.

The main set contains a pool of water that covers the majority of the stage. This feature has required lots of special planning across not only the School of Theatre but other departments within the university such as the College of Engineering.

