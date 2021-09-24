Our thoughts on the Nittany Lions’ White Out performance | Collegian Football Podcast

In this week’s episode of the Collegian Football Podcast, our Justin Morganstein and Alexis Yoder discuss the electric atmosphere for the 2021 White Out against Auburn.

The two also evaluate individual player performances, along with the team’s overall ‘bend, don’t break’ defensive approach.

The duo discussed the improved tight end usage in the Auburn matchup, as well as the Nittany Lions’ potential in their run game.

