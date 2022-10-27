In this week's episode of the "Been There, Done That" podcast, our costumed co-hosts Sarah Pellis and Lindsey Sauerhaft start by catching up on recent events around campus.

The duo dives into several discussions about Halloween, including their most memorable Halloween childhood costumes and their plans for the holiday this year.

Pellis and Sauerhaft close the conversation talking about their biggest fears and wishing everyone a happy Halloween season.

