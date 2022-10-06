The Daily Collegian introduces a new podcast to the network, "It's Not That Deep." Hosted by Collegian editors Phoebe Cykosky and Olivia Estright, the duo will share stories and advice on how they strive to approach their daily lives as Penn State students less seriously.

In their first episode, Cykosky and Estright share stories about when they first came to the realization that "nothing really matters."

The two talk about several experiences before coming to college and how the lessons they learned still hold true today. To finish the episode, Estright gives an overview of what to expect from the series in coming episodes.