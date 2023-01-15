Subscribe to the Collegian for everything Penn State

“Been There, Done That” co-hosts Sarah Pellis and Lindsey Sauerhaft start their semester debut strong by reflecting on their last sylly week as Penn State students.

The duo also take the time to reflect on their winter break and express anticipation for this semester’s spring break in March.

But aside from breaks, Pellis and Sauerhaft discuss their classes this semester, as well as address some conflicts they’ve faced when scheduling courses.

