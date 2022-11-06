Guy Gadowsky had a lot to reprimand about Penn State men’s hockey’s performance against Michigan on Saturday

The Michigan Wolverines commanded the first two periods, developing a 3-0 lead. Penn State managed to tie the game 3-3 in the third period, but it lost early in overtime. Penn State had won the previous game against Michigan on Friday.

“We went from a Penn State hockey team, hardworking, gritty, to a cute hockey team, and we’re not very good at cute,” Gadowksy said.

Despite these criticisms, Gadowsky praised the team’s performance in the third period and overall saw the weekend as a success, taking four of six points in Big Ten play.

