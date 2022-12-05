Following Saturday’s game against Ohio State, Penn State men’s hockey dropped to 14-4-0 with a 4-3 loss in the weekend finale.

Guy Gadowsky recounts the “self-inflicted wounds” from Saturday’s game, as the team failed to take advantage of two power plays.

Gadowsky mostly highlights the positives from the weekend’s two games, noting strong performance in total shots on goal and overall play after the loss to the Buckeyes.

