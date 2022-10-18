In the second episode of the “Been There, Done That” podcast, co-hosts Sarah Pellis and Lindsey Sauerhaft share stories from Labor Day weekend 2021 when their college friend group solidified.

The two traveled to Philadelphia for the Made in America music festival and built friendships throughout the weekend from sleeping on the floor together to dancing in mosh pits.

Pellis tells a comedic anecdote about how she believed their friends started a trend for music festivals across the country.

Sauerhaft and Pellis end by reflecting on their experience and talking about how great friendships are formed.

