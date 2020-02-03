Many crime-related television shows have grown popularity in recent years to explore the mind of unthinkable individuals. The Netflix “You” delves deeper into this concept — showing the life of created serial killer Joe Goldberg.

Many Penn State students are caught up in the “You” hype. The thriller show focuses on Goldberg, a New York City bookstore manager, who goes the extra mile for the people he loves.

Goldberg is played by Penn Badgley, also known for playing Dan Humphrey on Gossip Girl, which intrigued some fans to watch.

“I like Joe because he played Dan Humphrey from Gossip Girl and I liked him then, so when I see Joe I just feel how I felt about Dan,” Karlyn Larson (junior-information sciences and technology) said.

Despite the love Badgley’s past characters, there seems to be a divide in students’ opinions on whether they like the main character Goldberg.

“I do like him as a character because he is, in a way, attractive and approachable,” Shelby Lincoln (junior-broadcast journalism) said. “If I was talking to him I wouldn’t see anything wrong, but when you look at his actions it does not match up with who you think he is.”

Others, however, don’t like Goldberg due to his manipulative ways. Goldberg does things in this show many consider awful, but he makes excuses for his actions. For those who do not like him, these excuses are annoying and unnecessary to hide his actions.

“I wouldn’t say I like him, but I do find myself rooting for him every episode,” Ashely Paschal (sophomore-health policy and administration) said. “It’s strange and almost concerning because as humans, we know this behavior is very unsettling.”

Paschal added when she watched from his perspective, she makes excuses for Goldberg’s behavior as he often demonstrates his concern for his partners

This battle for the watcher to decide whether Goldberg is worth sympathy is a large reason why the audience stays watching.

“You” covers one of Goldberg’s new obsessions each season. The first season, Goldberg falls in love with Guinevere Beck, played by Elizabeth Lail, and will not let anything stand in the way of him loving her.

The recently released second season shows Goldberg in Los Angeles with the fake name Will Bettelheim. He meets a new love interest Love Quinn, played by Victoria Pedretti. She introduces Goldberg to the Los Angeles area and becomes more obsessed with her.

The show takes the audience on many twists and turns as they see the extent Goldberg goes to for his relationships.

To some students, Goldberg can be likeable at times and dislikable at other times, which takes the viewer on a constant battle in their opinion of Goldberg.

“There are points where the relationships Joe had were normal and he did nothing wrong to anyone — you almost forget for a second that he killed people,” Kelly McGarrey (freshman- division of undergraduate studies) said. “Just because he is attractive and justifying his actions for himself does not necessarily mean he is a good person.”

Mila Hirsch agreed there is a certain paradox about wanting to like Goldberg because on the surface, he is seemingly nice to those around him.

“He’s so invested in making people happy — some parts, you want him to be happy but it’s a weird phenomenon,” Mila Hirsch (freshman-architecture) said. “He’s a psychopath, but why do I want to like him?”