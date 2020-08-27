Colleagues of George Trudeau, the director of the Center for the Performing Arts at Penn State, created the George Trudeau Endowment in Diversity, Equity and Inclusion at the Center for the Performing Arts, according to a press release.

George Trudeau, who is retiring at the end of the year, said he is “surprised and honored” by the endowment.

The endowment was announced during a presentation on Aug. 24. It honors Trudeau’s 16 years of “leadership and dedication” to the Center and the College of Arts and Architecture.

According to a press release, the endowment is intended to support “innovative outreach” and engagement programs at Penn State, as well as what it means to be “diverse, equitable and inclusive.”

“The arts are uniquely positioned to open eyes, ears and minds to the world, to break down barriers real or imagined, and to bring people together,” Trudeau said. “ As impactful as our diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives have been, there is always more to do.”

