For those involved in THON preparation, there is little time for a break after the 46-hour weekend passes.

Dan Mele, the public relations director of THON, said there was a brief “honeymoon stage” after the $10,621,683.76 total was unveiled at THON 2019 before planning began for next year’s event.

Five weeks after the event, Mele (senior-marketing) and Emily Dalo, the special events director, were given their executive positions, which marked their start to the yearlong duty of coordinating THON 2020.

“From there we have been hitting the ground running,” Mele said. “I think it’s exciting coming back from summer as we had to have our meetings over Google Hangout.”

Now the group of executives is able to work together on the second floor of the HUB-Robeson Center, where many of the THON plans come together.

In planning for the upcoming THON, Dalo (senior-biobehavioral health) said the only thing certain for THON weekend is the date — it will be held from Feb. 21-23.

“My committee specifically focuses more on the yearlong effort, like planning events leading up to THON, and we work with a lot of the other committees to make these things come to life,” Dalo said. “Simultaneously, we work on events for THON weekend.”

The upcoming events leading up to THON 2020 are scheduled as below:

Sept. 18: Kickoff Celebration

Oct. 13: THON 5K

Nov. 13: 100 Days ‘Til THON

Dec. 8: Family Carnival

Feb. 21-23: THON

The Family Carnival allows many Four Diamonds families to visit Penn State to spend time with their sponsored organizations. This is also where many of the THON design plans are released.

Mele said every THON theme is created by the executive committee each year, which is then sent to a graphic design course at Penn State. These students are challenged to create a corresponding image to represents the theme.

From there, each visual is reviewed, and ultimately one is selected by the committee.

But until the Family Carnival, THON committees will be working hard to prepare for the release dates of the THON logo and slogan.

Another event that will kick off this semester is the 100 Days ‘Til THON celebration, which will take over the HUB with balloons, banners and a lot of activities, such as fundraising competitions, THON’s best dance crew competitions and hair donations.

For his individual plan this year, Mele said he wants to be a resource, especially regarding informational inquiries, to those interested in spreading THON’s mission.

Dalo said she wants each event this year to be something those involved with THON can enjoy.

“Whether that be a donor coming to the Family Carnival the first time, an alumnus livestreaming the logo reveal or a Four Diamonds family driving two hours to come to Penn State — I think that it is important to create a place where everyone feels welcomed, valued and appreciated,” Dalo said.

Katie Walters, the president of Springfield, which is a special interest THON organization, said there is a tight window as one THON ends and the preparation for the next THON begins.

Last year, Springfield raised the most donations out of all special interest orgs.

Walters (senior-public health) has been working in her position since March, but her fundraising efforts began July 1 when organizations could officially start raising money.

This quick turnaround allowed the team to visualize the coming year during the spring since the dates of THON events are not released early on.

The club has already started coordinating its plans, such as pushing an online fundraiser DonorDrive and planning for creative fundraisers, like casino night and pizza eating contests.

“It’s going to look a little different this year with all the changes that have been made to the fundraising structure,” Walters said.

Such changes started in 2016, when THON decided to ban canning after a student died in a related car accident. In November 2018, THON decided to cancel all fundraising that required out-of-town travel.

THON announced that this rule stands for the upcoming THON 2020.

“It’s kind of a unique challenge to get more creative and think about other ways to fundraise instead of standing outside storefronts.” Walters said.

In their success with fundraising last year — which tallied up to $149,371.84 — Walters said that she gives credit to the executive board and members last year.

“My board has big shoes to fill. We plan on running things similarly with a few changes here and there related to the fundraising structure and venturing out in trying new things,” Walters said. “We are passionate and dedicated students who are all looking for a place to hang out, find those with similar interests and fall in love with the cause.”

CORRECTION: A previous version of this article misidentified the titles of two THON directors. The Daily Collegian apologizes for this error.