Decisions in life are rarely easy. And in college, the looming finality of long-term decisions weighs heavier in your heart than any other feeling you’ve experienced.

Am I taking my life in the right direction? Am I in the place I’m supposed to be at this point in my life?

While these are considered some of the universe’s most pressing, yet unanswerable questions, they often creep in during your college years and replay in your brain like an embarrassing memory you just can’t shake.

But don’t worry — I’m writing to tell you that I’ve finally found my own answer to those questions, at least for now. Pretty impressive, right?

Well, it’s all thanks to The Daily Collegian.

Before coming to Penn State, I didn’t believe I could turn my passion of writing into a career, let alone make it something I spend every waking hour pursuing. In fact, the thought never even crossed my mind.

I entered Penn State as a music education major (surprise!) and switched into elementary education with a double major in broadcast journalism during my first semester.

Also during my first semester, one of my goals was to join the Collegian because I’d always wanted to write for a print newspaper, which my high school didn’t have.

I figured it could be one of the clubs I’d be involved in “on the side.”

Famous last words.

What I didn’t expect — the Collegian quickly became my favorite part of each day, even though I could never attend news budget meetings since I was in the jazz band. (If you haven’t realized it by now, yes, I used to do too many things.)

I was so enthralled with the reporting process that during my second semester, I switched out of the College of Education and into the Donald P. Bellisario College of Communications full time — for digital and print journalism with a minor in creative writing.

At the Collegian, no matter who you are, where you come from or how much journalism experience you have, we have a place for you. We will give you an atmosphere where you’ll always know the work you do every day matters and is appreciated.

You’ll also receive an education only a real newsroom can provide, one that will enhance your classwork since we offer hands-on experiences in the field.

We’re looking for a unique array of passionate writers for our news, sports, lifestyle and opinion staffs, as well as cutting-edge photographers and forward-thinking videographers, podcasters and graphic designers for our photo and multimedia staffs — all within the news division.

At the Collegian, we produce a wide range of content, everything from hard-hitting investigative exposés to light-hearted blogs. But each piece has its own importance since everyone can express their own voice in their content.

Whether you strive to be an award-winning journalist from The New York Times when you grow up or you have a creative eye for taking pictures as a hobby, the Collegian is for you.

We offer our staff members a home — a place where everyone can fit in — regardless of your major.

As for me, I’ve always known I wanted to make a difference in some way. When I was little, I used to say I wanted to change the world.

While it’s hard to leave a lasting imprint on that many people, I believe local journalism changes lives for the better. Even if I can only impact a handful of lives at a time with each article I write, it’s worth it to me.

So even if you have the slightest inkling of interest, I encourage you to take one small step out of your comfort zone and try something new — you never know what you’ll find.

The Collegian is a special place. Not only has it given me the opportunity to have a loud voice in the local community, but it’s given me lifelong friends and connections with like-minded people.

And finding like-minded people is perhaps the greatest gift college can give you.

If you’re lucky like I’ve been, you’ll find those people and your passion at The Daily Collegian, too. Please join us — the door to our home is always open.

Our summer candidacy application can be found here. Reach out to me at editorinchief@psucollegian.com with any questions.