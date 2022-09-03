Join a supportive team that wants you to learn and grow – Davis

Growing up, I loved playing sports. Specifically, I would play team sports because I loved the feeling and experience of being on a team. Every member of the group had a role, and each of them had strengths that could be utilized or weaknesses that could be braced by other team members. In the end, a good team is a fine-tuned machine working together to accomplish common goals.

The Daily Collegian's Business Division is the team I am now a part of. It is a small but devoted group dedicated to running the business operations behind the established Daily Collegian newspaper. Like any other team, our members have unique strengths and interests we like to utilize in four different departments. Whether they find themselves in the Marketing, Sales, Creative, or Business Insights units, our teammates surround themselves with other people who share the same field of interest.

One of our team’s goals is to make sure every member gets the best and most relevant experience they can. We believe experience is crucial. There is no better way to learn how to do something than to do it. Employers and recruiters think the same way. There are many stories of Business Division members bringing up their experiences from the Collegian in their interviews and making sure it is present on their resumes.

Another big goal of ours is to make sure our team is welcome to all. One can join the Business Division from any major or year. Whether you are just starting at Penn State and are looking to learn more about your passions or are at the end of your time and are looking to gain more experience before starting your career, the Business Division welcomes students from every stage of their Penn State journey.

Last spring, our team lost many members to graduation, so we are in an exciting new phase with brand new leadership and big goals. Be ready to work, learn and grow in your skills within the Business Division. We take tremendous pride in the help and support we give to the talented writers and reporters in the News Division, and being a part of The Daily Collegian organization is joining a historic business that has been with Penn State for many years.

I have never been more excited about being a part of a team before joining the Business Division. Like every team, people will get different things out of it and will be able to put different levels of effort in. Our expectation is that one provides work to their highest potential — however high that might be. Some teammates are just starting their learning process, so their potential might be lower, but we just want everybody to put their best effort forward. We hope by the end of one’s time at the Business Division they can look back at a supportive, educational and positive experience.

Interested in joining the team in one of our four departments? You can learn more here and contact me by email at davis.yoshitani@collegianpsu.com.

My story might be yours, too – Linh

I entered Penn State University my freshman year with a major in economics, and I had no intention of contributing to any organization. During the coronavirus pandemic, having a chance to join a club/organization at college became a far-fetched thing for me — especially in the situation of getting stuck in my home country of Vietnam. Everything changed when I finished my first semester and unintentionally saw a poster regarding member recruitment on the small feeds on The Daily Collegian’s GroupMe. It caught my interest because it is one of the biggest student news outlets in the school, and it fulfilled my eagerness to be a part of the school culture. That choice, surprisingly, led to a bigger change in my career choice.

On my first day of training, I signed up for a business analyst position, which I decided on after hearing a persuasive speech from my business manager about the potential and opportunity of the role. I was immediately in love with the exclusive training about Tableau and Power PI that the trainers gave me. Moreover, given the reputation that the Collegian holds among Penn State students, there is no doubt that the training was very inclusive, detailed and professional. I had no idea about Tableau or its use in business until I got into the Collegian. Tableau, in contrast to what I heard from my peers, is indeed a great tool for data visualization and descriptive analysis that businesses can use to understand their course of action and better prepare the best solution. In the program, I was trained to use Tableau to see and view the customer engagement in Penn State’s news, as well as define how many views each piece of news received when posted on various online platforms — Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, and LinkedIn. By gathering data, I was able to determine and define the topic that interests Penn State students and the small community around the school or even people worldwide.

My skills in data analysis have significantly improved after two months of constant interactive training through Zoom and constant interaction with the vice president and business manager. Not only was I able to complete the task diligently and skillfully, but I was also able to learn some leadership skills that helped me be promoted to the co-vice president role that I currently have. More importantly, my major has shifted from economics to management information systems, which is directly related to what I am currently in charge of at the Collegian. I would not be the same Linh two years ago had I not courageously applied to be part of the organization.

I have always treasured and valued all my experiences and moments where I have learned, trained and thrived under the guidance of the Collegian's members. I am grateful for the constructive criticism I receive during every internal meeting. Despite only having two years left at Penn State, I am still excited and thrilled to truly learn and await all the upcoming challenges that help shape and define the reputation the Collegian has been known for.