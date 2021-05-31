Hello! Thank you for your interest in joining The Daily Collegian!

This summer, the Collegian’s news division will hold tryouts for those interested in joining Penn State’s independent, nonprofit, student-run news outlet.

Due to the nature of summer courses, the Collegian will primarily operate in a remote format though people working in State College are still completing in-person work.

Learn more about how the Collegian has impacted our current editor-in-chief and business manager here.

Join the News Division

The Collegian’s news, sports, photo and multimedia staffs are hiring for the summer semester! We are seeking eager students of all majors and backgrounds to tell the stories of the Penn State community.

Those interested in joining the news division should complete this application by June 7 at 11:59 p.m.

Questions? Email Collegian editor-in-chief Jade Campos at editorinchief@psucollegian.com.