A note from Editor-in-Chief Maddie Aiken:

It’s been an unorthodox summer for The Daily Collegian, to say the least.

We didn’t put out a weekly print product this summer, as we typically do. Almost all of our staff worked remotely. We conducted interviews and wrote and edited stories from hundreds of miles apart.

And — between a worldwide pandemic, protests for racial equality, the cancellation of fall sports and a visit to Centre County from a presidential candidate — we had a lot to write about.

Below, you’ll see some of the best content we’ve produced in the past three months.

How did the coronavirus impact students who tested positive? How did one Penn State alumnus gather Nittany Lion legends to help combat racial inequality? What is it like to be the Nittany Lion?

And why did a former Penn State powerlifting champion start a career selling barbecue sauce?

You’ll find answers to all of these questions — and more — right here.

Kudos to the Collegian’s summer staff for excellent work. I can’t wait to see what we do in the fall.

Five months after testing positive, Penn State students share how coronavirus affected them

Two Penn State students who tested positive for the coronavirus following spring break trips spoke to our Jade Campos about how it has impacted them. Campos profiled the students’ initial experiences with the virus in April and followed up to see how they have progressed since.

Penn State swimmer Olivia Jack helps create website to educate and fight against racial inequality

Penn State swimmer Olivia Jack knew she didn’t want to just sit back and watch as the movements against racial inequality gained steam across the country. Our Andrew Destin captured Jack’s journey with high school soccer player Emma Anderson to educate the community through their website, “Athletes For Equal Rights.”

From 1967 to 2020: A history of the racism Black students have faced at Penn State

This summer saw a huge wave of activism against racial injustice following the death of George Floyd. Our Andrea Garcia looked back at statistics and archives detailing the history of racism against Black students at the university.

WATCH: Collegian Unfiltered with Zach Sowa | Former Nittany Lion

Ever wondered what it’s like to be the Nittany Lion? Our Ben McClary shed some light on life under the mask when he spoke to former Nittany Lion Zach Sowa on an episode of Collegian Unfiltered.

Jo Jorgensen races against the clock to get on Pennsylvania’s general election ballot

Libertarian presidential candidate Jo Jorgensen spoke to a crowd of supporters in Centre County as her campaign traveled through the commonwealth to get her name on the general election ballot. Our Ashley Hayford spoke to Jorgensen and campaign organizers about the goals of the campaign.

How a Penn State alum aimed to combat inequality alongside athletes through Movement for the Movement event

Through his connections with members of the Nittany Lions’ football program from his time at Penn State, alumnus Keith Oliphant organized “Movement for the Movement,” which brought a number of Penn State football players together for a cause. Our Andrew Porterfield detailed how the event came together and what inspired Oliphant and others to get involved.

‘We’ll come out stronger’ | Two former Penn State swimmers work in health care industry during coronavirus pandemic

A pair of former Penn State swimmers took on a new challenge after their respective athletic careers: fighting the coronavirus pandemic. Our Kit Schroder highlighted the challenges they’ve faced and the successes they’ve had since shifting their focuses to health care.

WATCH: Penn State alumna creates sustainable fashion brand

Seeking alternatives to current fashion brands, Penn State alumna Jordan Pietrafitta opted to build her own business. After creating “EARTHLY: For the Planet,” Pietrafitta chatted with our Jessica Cook about where she hopes the business can go in the future.

'I don’t see an end in sight': How Penn State wrestling has cultivated elite talent to build its dynasty

Before becoming the dynasty that it is today, Penn State wrestling had to start somewhere. Our Gianna Galli took readers on that journey through conversations with a pair of Nittany Lion legends.

Penn State student’s Instagram account highlights racist experiences against Black students at university

In late June, an Instagram account called @black_at_pennstate was created by a student with the goal of showing that racism against Black students exists on Penn State’s campus. Our Erin Hogge spoke to the account’s creator about why they created it and what it has achieved.

How family dinner led to a Penn State powerlifting champion selling barbecue sauce with a Pittsburgh Pirates legend

Penn State powerlifting champion Angelo Poulich had no idea that one dinner with his wife Aislinn would change the course of their lives. Our Kit Schroder details the journey that led the couple toward a newfound career in the food industry.

Students Teaching Students program helps Penn Staters learn from each other

As Students Teaching Students approaches its second semester at Penn State, seven students in the program are planning to teach new courses to their peers on the subjects they are most passionate about. Our Christina Baker spoke to some of these student teachers about how they are adapting their plans and preparing to teach remotely.

PODCAST: Talking with former Penn State and current New Orleans Saints quarterback Tommy Stevens

Tommy Stevens is now onto the next chapter of his career, having been drafted by the New Orleans Saints in the seventh round of the 2020 NFL Draft. The former Penn State quarterback spoke to our Benjamin Ferree and Evan Patrick on the Collegian Football Podcast about why he decided to transfer from Penn State and what he expects of his football future.

Penn State alumna aims to serve everything ‘Crust & Crumb’ in new cafe despite impacts of coronavirus pandemic

A Penn State engineering alumna left her field to follow her passion for the culinary arts, and is returning to State College to debut the Crust & Crumb Cafe. Our Quincey Reese spoke to her about the challenges of opening a new business during a global pandemic and why she decided to take a drastic career change.

Two-sport star: How Rich Mauti has built a lasting legacy after a unique Penn State career

A two-sport athlete at Penn State, Rich Mauti’s legacy goes far beyond what he accomplished on the lacrosse and football fields. Our Andrew Porterfield caught up with Mauti this summer to talk about his time at Penn State, see where life has taken him and discuss his latest endeavors.